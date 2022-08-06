Wow how different! This is the real voice of Britney Spears

Britney Spears moved her millions of followers after posting a video on her social networks in which we see her singing her worldwide hit “Baby One More Time”.

In the clip, we see the 40-year-old Grammy Award winner, who a few weeks ago married Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony of just 60 guests, interpreting the musical theme a cappella.

“This is me yesterday washing and separating the clothes,” he wrote in the caption of the clip. “I haven’t shared my voice in a long time… maybe too long… and here I am performing a different version of “Baby”.

Britney also explained that for many years she wanted to make a different version of the song but that illusion was cut short since she had no control over her career because she was under the tutelage of her father. James Spears for 13 years.

“For years I wanted a different version of ‘Baby’ but the whole team told me no, including my sister. They ruined everything for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like I was worthless. I share this because I am aware of my love and passion towards singing… and my own family deceived me”.

“I’m not going to be a victim, but it’s too late. They ruined my life. They would stand at my door and tell me that they couldn’t give me my car keys and that I couldn’t go out alone. I had to follow the rules! They made me feel like I was worthless. Every single one of them. They took away my rights.”

The road to her freedom began in June when Britney appeared before the Los Angeles Superior Court during a virtual hearing in which she asked that her father’s guardianship be withdrawn, James Parnell Spears.

During the hearing, Britney revealed that she was forced to take certain medications and that she could not make decisions about her body or money.

On September 29, a judge suspended the guardianship of Britney Spears’ father after thirteen years of custody of the artist and her assets.

