Without paying rent and in bankruptcy: this is how the restaurant that Eddie Murphy opened in Los Angeles ended.

Murphy is well known for his sense of humor and his acting prowess, but like everyone else, he has also tried to develop ventures in order to diversify his methods of income, only luck has not been on his side at all.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 06, 2022 12:37 p.m.

Eddie Murphy he is an established comedy actor. if he shows up Murphy you can laugh out loud and there is no doubt about that. Over the years, the actor’s career has diversified, so that not only acting is part of his income, but also stand-up comedy shows.

Of course, we cannot ignore the recent revived fame of the comedian thanks to the slap he received from Will Smith at the Oscars, however, this matter has been happening, like everything in life, such as the restaurant he founded in 1993 Murphy with him, also a histrion Denzel Washingtonbut whose establishment bottomed out in 2000 and closed.

The restaurant was called by the actors and the third investor of this play, the basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘Georgia‘. Strategically located in the city of Los Angeles, it was supposed to succeed thanks to the name and the relevance that its owners had in the 90s.

The food was created to please palates looking for a strong flavor, nothing linked to diets and based on the delicious and unique southern cuisine, where chicken, seafood, sauces and butter are essential to obtain the classic dishes. of grandmother’s food.

Unfortunately, the place closed in 2000, after seven years of its inauguration and it is said that during this time, ‘Georgia‘ did not pay a single penny for the rent of the premises. In this way, the entrepreneurship linked to Eddie Murphy’s kitchen was left in limbo and he had to dedicate himself simply to what he knows how to do: entertain.