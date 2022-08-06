Willow Smith comes out in defense of her father Will after the slap to Chris Rock

Willow Smith decided after several months to speak out about the moment her father lived, actor Will Smith, who during the last installment of the 2022 Oscars, slapped comedian Chris Rock. Willow pointed out that making mistakes is part of human nature.

“I see my whole family as human beings, and I love and accept them for all their humanity,” the Wait a Minute! singer said during an interview with Billboard.

“Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human life and not conducive to being honest.”

After the incident at the Academy Awards, Willow faced scrutiny, although she said it didn’t affect her as much.

Willow’s comments come a week after Will went out on social media to apologize for his behavior, which he called “unacceptable.”

It must be remembered that Will, 53, left the world in shock when he took to the Oscars stage to hit Chris Rock, after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, wife of the Men in actor. Black.