Will Smith’s daughter defends him for punching Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith shocked everyone on March 27 when he walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face after making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Actors, directors, journalists and Internet users have not been able to stop talking about the surprising event since then. However, the children of Will Smith had not commented on the matter, until now.

Smith’s daughter, Willow, has come to her father’s defense, speaking out about what happened and trying to justify her actions.

“I see my own family as human beings, and I love and accept them with their humanity,” he told Billboard in an interview published earlier today.

“Because of the position we are in, because of how human we are, sometimes they do not accept us, they expect us to act in a certain way that does not lead us to be human with a healthy life,” he added.

Willow’s comments come just a week after the actor shared a public apology on his social media, which was criticized for “playing the victim.” In it, Smith confessed that Rock had refused to talk to him, but accepted that his conduct had been unacceptable.

