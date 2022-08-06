Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt: who is the highest paid actor?

Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Will Smith. Photo: Courtesy

Tom Cruise and, far away, Will Smith, They top the list of highest paid actors in Hollywood. According to an article published by Variety in which names of great stars also appear, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson or Vin Diesel and in which the first woman is Margot Robbie, who appears in the 17th position for her role in ‘Barbie’.

Cruise is the absolute king of the ranking having achieved more than 100 million dollars for his work in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ since the actor’s contract contemplated a percentage of the box office of the film, which already exceeds 1,220 million dollars.

I would never bet against Tom Cruise”, a studio exec tells the publication noting that Cruise is absolutely superhuman when it comes to travel the world promoting his films (although he doesn’t do print interviews). “Most actors are not worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries,” he says in the report, which also highlights that the agreement of Cruise with Paramount is unique.

And it is that the majority of actors who reach this type of salary agreements (as I already did Robert Downey Jr. with Marvel Studios) they agree on a percentage of the box office earnings, that is, of the resulting figure once the film’s budget has already been compensated. instead, Cruise receives a percentage of the box office before he has even covered the production and publicity expenses for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

On the second rung, but with just over a third of Cruise’s earnings, appears Will Smith with ’emancipation’ (‘Towards freedom’), the film directed by Antoine Fuqua that will premiere in AppleTV+ It will be his first project after the scandal he starred in when he attacked Chris Rock live during the Oscars.

The third step of the podium is for Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pittboth with 30 million dollars. DiCaprio will receive such an amount for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, the new Martin Scorsese film that also has Apple TV + behind it, while Pitt will be the star of an as yet untitled project set in the world of Formula 1 directed by Joseph Kosinski, director of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

In fourth place appears Dwayne Johnson with his 22.5 million for ‘Black Adam’ and behind him a squad of actors with a salary of 20 million among which are Vin Diesel, Will Ferrell, Denzel Washington, Chris Hemsworth or Joaquin Phonenix, who will pocket that amount for the sequel to ‘Joker’.

There are only five actresses on the list: Margot Robbie, the highest paid woman with her $12.5 million for ‘Barbie’; Millie Bobby Brown, who will pocket 10 million for the sequel to ‘Enola Holmes’; Emily Blunt, who will receive $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’; Jamie Lee Curtis, who will take home $3.5 million for ‘Halloween The End’; and Anya Taylor-Joy: 1.8 million dollars for ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.