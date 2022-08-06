Last Sunday, March 27, the 94th delivery of the Oscars 2022 was held, from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, hosted by Regina HallWanda Sykes Y AmySchumer, and like every year, with this ceremony, there is always something to talk about and this edition will undoubtedly be marked as one of the most controversial after what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Will Smith hits Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar ceremony

Will Smith hits actor Chris Rock in full live broadcast of the Oscars 2022

It all started because the comedian and actor Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smithwife Will Smiththerefore, the actor who starred in the film king richardjumped out of his seat and hit Rock, then returned to his place and the comedian continued with the joke, to which Smith responded “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

Oscar 2022: Will Smith fights with Chris Rock in full live broadcast after he made fun of his wife Jada. / Photo: AP

What happened after the fight between Will Smith and Chris Rock?

the columnist Scott Feinberg through your account Twitter official, shared what happened in the commercial break “During the commercial break, Will Smith is pushed aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who tell him to ignore him. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel consoling Jada and Will’s representative at his side.”.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes of him as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep of her by his side of her. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Bradley Cooper comforts Will Smith

Bradley Cooper and Will Smith. Oscar 2022: Will Smith fights with Chris Rock in full live broadcast after he made fun of his wife Jada. / Photo: AP

Will Smith wins in the category of “Best Actor” and in his speech he apologizes to the Academy

“At this point in my life I am overwhelmed by what God is asking me to do in this world, by making this movie I was able to protect myself and my co-stars. He is calling me in life and asking me to love and care for people. I know that in doing what we do, you have to be able to accept the abuse that people talk about you and in this business there are people who disrespect you, but Richard Williams always emphasized that at your highest moment you have to be careful because that’s when the devil comes. I want to convey love to the entire Williams family for trusting me to tell his story. I want to be an ambassador of this kind of love, care and concern. I want to apologize to the Academy for everything that happened and I hope they can invite me again. Thank you for this love and for this moment.