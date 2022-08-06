Why Will Smith decided to make the apology video even though he didn’t want to

When everything seemed forgotten, almost half a year after the event, Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony resurfaced in the headlines around the world after Smith posted an “apology” video on his YouTube channel. But the question everyone is asking is, why now?

Well, as the US Weekly website has published, The idea for the apology video didn’t come from Will Smith. that he was actually quite reticent about this form of expression, but rather from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and her PR team, who believe the slap in the face has negatively affected their Red Table Talks podcast.

VIDEO The tense moment of the slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars

“Jada has been pressuring Will to apologize because for some time it has been affecting his Red Table Talk Series podcast… His team wanted to wait for the controversy to be forgotten, but it has not been like that. It seemed impossible that his career could go on without at some point mentioning the slap.”

In the video in question, Smith appeared sitting in front of the camera and answered the different questions and questions that his fans had done to him over these months while apologizing to Chris Rock and his family for the slap. For his part, Rock has not wanted to say anything publicly, although he has mentioned the incident several times on his shows.

As Cinemablend points out, the theory that it was Jada who prompted Smith to apologize in a video is not the only one circulating through Hollywood gossips, since others suggest that the actor would have decided to apologize publicly to unclog his film with Antonie FuquaEmancipation, in order to have a shot at this year’s Oscars.

The film, which is about a slave’s escape from the plantation where he is nearly killed, It seemed from the first moment a serious candidate for the 2023 Oscars, but after the event of the slap, Apple decided to leave it on standby, with no confirmed release date, waiting to see what would happen to the reputation of its leading actor.