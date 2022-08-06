Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Hate Each Other

Without a doubt, Brad Pitt Y George Clooney They are two of the greatest actors in Hollywood. The stars are the favorites of all the big production companies and they are the difficult figures to tempt when it comes to proposing a project, but whoever they accept quickly becomes a guaranteed success, not to mention if they both share a cast.

They did so in several productions, such as La gran fraud, from 2001, Confessions of a dangerous mind, in 2002, Now they are 13, in 2007, or Burn after reading, in 2008. In addition, it was known that the two figures were very fun on the set and they spent the day making jokes with each other, synonymous with the good vibes between them.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Brad Pitt Y George Clooney They were very close friends and everyone knows it. But from one day to the next that relationship was broken forever. That led them to stop working together and no longer share moments and anecdotes in their free time.

Currently, the two Hollywood stars have not spoken to each other for nine years, more than a simple cordial greeting at the 50th birthday party of Jennifer Aniston where they crossed

Some time ago, a source close to Pitt and Clooney revealed what would be the real reason that led them to distance themselves: “It’s sad, but Brad and George are going their separate ways. It all goes back to when Brad was with Angelina. She never really liked George, and she always thought he was a bad influence…Angelina felt that George was pushing Brad away from her and her children from her.”

Related news

The truth is that a few years ago, the same Brad Pitt whitewashed that his problems with alcohol had been one of the causes of his divorce with Angelina Jolie. What could be interpreted as George Clooney He took him down that road, to go out at night, go out for drinks or even enjoy one of the bottles of his Casamigos brand of tequila, which he no longer owns.

Brad and George.

“Barely a word was said to each other at Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party in 2019. They are definitely not dating anymore. Brad feels that George stabbed him in the back“added the source in dialogue with Star magazine some time ago.

“George misses some of the good times he shared with Brad, but they don’t have as much in common anymore. Brad has that bohemian vibe and he’d rather hang out with one of his art buddies than go to a cheesy Hollywood party with someone like Rande Gerber (Clooney’s close friend),” the source closed.