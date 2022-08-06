Why are Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and other celebrities accused of polluting with their private jets?

Big celebrities of the world polluting when traveling in their private jets?

It all started when the sustainability marketing company yard accused celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and even big businessmen like Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault of making recurring trips in their jets causing a significant carbon footprint.

Countless humorous memes, photos and videos circulated mocking Taylor Swift after the release on Friday of an agency analysis that classified her as “the year’s most polluting celebrity,” with 170 flights since the beginning of the year.

But not everything is entirely the responsibility of celebrities.

Although the airline sector is also responsible for between 2% and 3% of the global CO2 emissionsAccording to a report by Transport & Environment, published in May, flights cause a carbon footprint per passenger between 5 and 14 times higher than commercial flights and 50 times higher than the train.

On the other hand, private aviation has been booming since the pandemic, as its customers want to avoid the cancellation of flights and the risks of Covid-19.

celebrities respond

Some stars reacted to the pressure on social networks. Last week, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift told the press that she “regularly lends her jet to other people.” “Attributing most or all of these flights to him is totally wrong,” she details.

While the rapper Drakemarked by a 14 minute flight between Toronto and Hamilton, responded on Instagram that the plane had been moved to park elsewhere. “Nobody was on board,” she claimed.

“Even worse if it flew empty”, says Beatrice Jarrige, project manager of the association Shift Project.

In France, a spokesman for the Bouygues group assures that the plane followed by “I Fly Bernard”, presented as that of Martin Bouygues, belongs to the group and “is used by several collaborators”. He indicates that the plane’s CO2 emissions are offset by reforestation projects, a solution criticized because does not substantially reduce emissions.

Other French billionaires such as Bernard Arnault, Jean Charles Decaux and Vincent Bolloré, also affected by the Twitter account, did not want to comment.

Jarrige hopes this social media movement will become a political action.

“It is not about totally prohibiting flights, but it is necessary that the richest make an effort to sober up,” he says, advocating investments in the railway.

For Todts, jet owners should, at a minimum, require that they run on biofuels instead of kerosene, as this would encourage aircraft manufacturers to develop these technologies.

In September 2021, the business aviation sector deemed these sustainable fuels “key” to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality set for 2050.

