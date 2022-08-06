What is the evidence that leaks about the trial between Depp and Heard

This year Johnny Depp has had to go through hard times for the trial with Amber Heard. In mid-April they went back to court to accuse each other of defamation.

After a long fight, the jury found the actress guilty, for which the woman must pay him $15 million.

It was recently learned that another American actress accuses Johnny Depp Drug her for sex.

Is about Ellen Barkin, who is 68 years old and has participated in several films such as ‘Animal Kingdom’, ‘Now they are 13’, ‘Zapatero a tus zapatos’, among others.

Leaking evidence about the trial

Now, evidence was leaked about the trial and the celebrities who withdraw their support from the actor.

According to “The Daily Beast”, a news portal specialized in entertainment and politics, they published more than six thousand pages of court records of Amber Heard and Depp.

What I know met is the actor who attempted to present nudes of Heard as evidence. Therefore, her lawyers stated that they should not show this type of testimony because they are “irrelevant.”

This is how the team of the Aquaman actress was evidenced:

“Mr. Depp improperly seeks to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters: (1) nude photos of Amber Heard; (2) video from a reality show by Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney; (3) Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships; (4) Amber Heard’s romantic relationships. brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp was frivolously and maliciously attempting to suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was once an escort.”

Celebrities withdraw their support for Depp

Joey King, Orlando Bloom, Zoey Deutch, Robert Downey Jr, Elle Fanning, Sophie Turner, Nikkie Tutorials, among others.