we review the keys to his style

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating. The actress turns 53 while retaining a spectacular beauty. During each public appearance, the interpreter always manages to monopolize all eyes, and that is that she continues to wear a great figure. She herself has revealed through her social networks on more than one occasion what are some of the tricks she uses to always stay well. Some ‘tips’ where good nutrition and exercise are the basis.

The truth is that since her appearance on the ‘Friends’ series until now, Jennifer Aniston has managed to conquer everyone with her beauty and naturalness, including Brad Pitt. De fact, each change that has been made and each ‘look’ that has been carried has always managed to turn it into a trend. One of the highlights of her has always been her hair, which many have wanted to imitate.

Now, to celebrate his 53rd birthday, we have reviewed some of his best styles by analyzing the different public appearances he has made on the red carpet from 2010 until now. Whether with a dress, skirt or suit, she always manages to get the most out of her figure. Discover the keys to her style to be able to inspire you in your next ‘looks’ by clicking on the video above.

