Verónica Castro boasts a photo with Johnny Depp: “Prince Charming has arrived”

Veronica Castro scandalized social networks again by sharing a photograph in which he appears “posing” with Johnny Depp, who days before assured is the perfect father for his son Cristian.

The actress and presenter remains active on social networks since through them she enjoys sharing details of the projects in which she is currently participating, as well as those that have consolidated her as one of the most important celebrities in Mexico and that have come to mark history in the world of telenovelas at an international level.

However, he has also used digital platforms to expose his sense of humor and spend pleasant moments with his audience; This is how he once again caught the attention of his Twitter followers, with whom he shared a photo in which he allegedly appears posing with actor Johnny Depp.

In the postcard, the 69-year-old artist assured that it was “a dream come true”, since just a few days before she uncovered her taste for the American film producer and musician.

“Finally arrived thanks for giving me a hand Prince Charming arrived“, wrote Verónica Castro next to the image created with the help of technology and that became one of the most commented.

And it is that, as expected, once again he had the approval of his followers who did not miss the moment to applaud his sense of humor and make them have a pleasant time.

“I love the idea! he likes older women. She is a beauty of a woman”, “I am so glad that you have finally found your prince charming”, “Neither Verónica Castro nor Johnny can resist her charm“, “What good taste Vero”, “This couple looks incredible!”, “You have to have fun good photo“, They were just some messages that they sent to the television star.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Verónica Castro confesses her liking for the protagonist of films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Animals”, since last July she exhibited through the same social network that is the perfect candidate to become the new father of his son.

“Just now that he is in Tijuana I found the father for Cristian“, wrote the protagonist of ‘The rich also cry’.

