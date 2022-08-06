Unburdened Insurance is looking for staff during Fortnite’s Unburdened Summer!

Summer is the time to have fun to the fullest…, but you also have to give the callus. Luckily, working at Sin abobios promises! take the jump to Summer without stress from July 21st at 15:00 CEST to August 9th at 15:00 CEST to access special missions, thirst quenching rewards, rebuild The Block and much more. We welcome you to the Sin abobios street team!

Summer missions without stress

As part of the No Strain Street Team, you’ll be tasked with quests from No Strain: Sponsorship, No Strain: Marketing, and, uh, a third guy.

No stress: Sponsorship

They will be available between July 21 and 23.

You have to sweat the fat drop to show that you have the wood of No stress. In the Unburdened missions: Sponsorship, you will have to carry a No stress sign and… that’s it. That is the only physical effortthatyou will have to do You will also have to go around the boat racing circuit and convince another person for me to dance That’s how they spend it in No stress!

Unburdened Mission Rewards: Sponsorship

Unburdened Missions: Marketing

They will be available between July 24 and 27.

After the missions of Without burdens: Sponsorship, the Unburdened: Marketing quests! You thought that marketing was limited to offices, but this is where it really cooks. In these missions, you will have to dance you (everyone else isn’t going to do it), sell from house to house, do boat stunts, and “deliver” candy. For reasons of responsibility, Sin abobios has chosen to bring sweets from another place. I’m sure you will understand.

Rewards for Unburdened: Marketing quests:

Unburdened Missions: Product Recall

They will be available between July 28 and August 3.

We don’t like to say it’s inevitable, but…

Rewards from the Unburdened: Product Recall missions:

Default style of the Squishy Milkshake backpack accessory, Meow Cola style, Submarine Sherbet style, Sweet Guff style, and Ultimate Chill room theme.

You’re in luck, because No Burdens rewards good work performance. If you complete three quests from Unburdened, you will unlock the frozen banana style of the Smoothie Shake backpacking accessory. If you complete seven, you will unlock the Hang glider Parasol No stress. And if you complete 14, you will unlock the emote Assured rotation!

All Unburdened Summer quests will be available starting August 9 at 15:00 CEST.

Block Reconstruction Missions

Without burdens, he is dedicated, above all, to insurance, but he also participates in the reconstruction of Pisos Picados. As part of the efforts to rebuild The Block 2.0, players who contribute will be rewarded! Complete the Block Reconstruction missions to earn rewards like XP, a trail, a pickaxe, and a backpack accessory. These missions, which will be available from July 21 at 15:00 CEST until August 9 at 15:00 CEST, are divided into three categories:

Donate bars to vote for the construction projects of El Bloque.

Survive storm phases during the Block Reconstruction event. (The event will take place from July 21 at 15:00 CEST until August 9 at 15:00 CEST).

Eliminate opponents during the Block Reconstruction event.

Who are the creators of the construction projects that you are going to vote for? Voting for the project that will become “The Restaurant” will begin on July 21 at 3:00 p.m. CEST and end on July 27 at 9:00 p.m. CEST.

Project of Ninjah_dj (Island code: 1932-4990-0032)

Project of xdark (Island code: 3538-4323-0965)

Project of benmac (Island code: 5043-6143-9582)

Voting for the project that will become “The Apartments” will begin on July 27 at 21:00 CEST and end on August 3 at 07:00 CEST.

Project of charlee-brown (Island code: 1434-9352-4208)

Project of I destroy (Island code: 2865-2667-0486)

Project of Ashurrii (Island code: 6081-7966-2506)

And the voting to choose the project that will become “The Stores” will start on July 3 at 21:00 CEST and end on August 1 at 07:00 CEST:

Project of mrstruelegen (Island code: 0740-3787-7849)

Project of justafrog (Island code: 1997-0531-3795)

Project of 0ricent (Island code: 6614-7150-2309)

If you complete 3 Block Reconstruction mission phases, you will unlock the wake Alg-aaaaaaaaah!. If you complete 7, you will unlock the Lucky Scepter Pickaxe. And, if you complete 12, you will unlock the Oro-Boris backpack accessory.

Check out all the details about the El Bloque 2.0 vote, as well as images of all the projects, in our latest blog post about the El Bloque 2.0 vote. Warning: the winning projects from the bar vote will be included in Tilted Towers with the version 21.40 patch.

Fortnite Club Rewards

Are your taste buds overwhelmed with all the flavors of Smoothie Shake? Well, make room for more! Active Fortnite Club subscribers will automatically receive the Strawberry Crunch style from the Squishy Shake backpacking accessory when you log in during Summer Chill Out (in addition to the default style).

Default style of the Squishy Shake backpack accessory and Strawberry Cuddles style.

Summer Islands Without stress

Working for Summer Without stress involves the same adventures as a summer vacation. Why don’t you take a break from the holidays? Between July 21 at 3:00 p.m. CEST and August 9 at 3:00 p.m. CEST, you will find the section Summer without stress on the Discover page, with selected islands from the Summer Relax call. These maker-made islands were conceived for relaxing and enjoying the summer vibe with “no stress” in mind. When you take a break from the battle on the island, discover new ones!

new summer outfits

Summer is the time to go out, surf, swim and… annihilate demons? Enjoy the summer vibe by debuting new summer outfits during Summer Chill Out, like charlotte hunter, Kor infiltrated, Raz against the currentthe professional swimmer Coral, and much more! Infiltrated Kor and Countercurrent Raz are part of the Coastal Warriors Pack, which will be available on July 21 at 02:00 CEST and which will include another new costume. Stay tuned, because other summer hits are coming back!

With the spirit of giving everything, El Santuario has become a privileged place to host a party on the beach during Summer Without stress. Take your squad to The Sanctuary when you get the day off in Unburdened!