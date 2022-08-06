Triple H is expected to remain ‘aggressive’ in his new WWE role

Since Triple H was appointed the new creative chief of WWE, the company’s shows have experienced a notable improvement compared to what the company had us used to. And is that Hunter has been very “aggressive” from the start.

In just two weeks, Triple H has been able to retain IYO SKY and rehire dakota kai to form a stable which Vince McMahon rejected before his retirement. Similarly, he has brought Max Dupri back as the leader of Maximum Male Models after McMahon dropped him from the group. And finally, he has re-signed Karrion Kross Y Scarlett Bordeauxwho made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select has offered more information about this “aggressive” attitude on the part of Triple H, noting that, as happened with the hiring of Dakota, the return of Kross and Scarlett turned out to be a very fast process. In this sense, the media assures that their names were considered at the beginning of the week as possible reincorporations to reinforce the main WWE roster.

However, it seems that we can expect more returns in the short term, since there are more names that have been put on the table. In fact, the media indicates that the company already would be in full “trial process”. Meanwhile, sources within WWE consulted by Fightful they don’t think Triple H is going to “let go of the throttle soon”as he is remodeling the roster to add depth.

Finally, the media has been able to know that Triple H has met with several talents individually during his first week in charge. A week that, according to what they indicate, he has kept him very busy, while he launched the two main WWE shows, Raw and SmackDown.

In the meantime, Triple H continues to print his particular stamp from his new position in the company. In just a few weeks, he has managed to convince fans, offering them fresher and more dynamic shows. All this accompanied by returns and debuts on the main roster, something that it seems that we will continue to see during this transition process that WWE is currently going through.

