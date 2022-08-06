Trial evidence leaks

MEXICO CITY

The scandals do not end for Johnny Deppbecause after they were filtered legal documents of judgment that led against Amber Heard for defamation, and evidence that the actor tried to keep hidden, various celebrities showed rejection of the artist.

Depp was exposed in front of some of his fans, who they paid 3 thousand dollars for details of Heard to be revealed, however, the defense strategies of both teams and information that was not taken in court came to light, which inadvertently implicated the also musician.

The documents, which also they went viralcaused the celebrities who supported Depp’s triumph on social networks, after the judgmentthey will remove the “like” from the publication.

A user on Twitter took it upon himself to do a list of names of celebrities who withdrew their “support” following the recent news, including: Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr, NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner and Joey King, presumably.

Someone made a list of all the celebrities who liked it in case anyone wants to go through it. The ones that unliked it are still on there https://t.co/aycjdBmKLN — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) August 4, 2022

What was revealed in the documents?

According to “The Daily Beast”, more than 6 thousand pages of court records of both actors.

Depp would have tried to present amber nudes What evidence. Prior to judgmentthe actress’s team argued that testimonials about “irrelevant personal matters” should not be included.

“Mr. Depp is looking for inappropriate way introduce evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters: (1) nude photos of Amber Heard; (2) video from a reality TV show of the sister of Amber Heard, Whitney; (3) Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships; (4) romantic relationships Amber Heard. brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp was frivolously and maliciously attempting to suggest or imply that Mrs. Heard was once an escort of hers.”

The actress was also blamed for the death of one of her friends.

The documents included a statement by Whitney HenriquezHeard’s sister, taken on February 2, 2022. In the interview, the musician’s lawyers question Amber about “Logan”, the friend who died in a car accident and caused the actress a strong sadness.

“Depp’s lawyers first asked if Heard and Logan were romantically involved or if they ever fought, to which Henriquez said no. Then tried to insinuate that Heard told Henriquez that she was with Logan the day he died and/or was driving the car he died in, to which Henriquez said that did not happen. Still, Depp’s lawyers continued to pressure Henriquez, asking if the suspension of Heard’s driver’s license had anything to do with the accident in which Logan was killed.”

Depp also manipulatedallegedly audio tapes of discussions between him and Amber and refused to provide unaltered recordings.