Toronto unveils a colorful first batch of its selection

08/01/2022 – The competition to be held in September announces 39 films in world premiere and several titles from Cannes, Venice and Telluride

Viewed as the commencement of awards season, and one of the world’s biggest public film festivals, the Toronto International Film Festival (running 8-18 September) has announced a plum selection of titles for its first wave, with its most enviable get being the world premiere of steven spielberg‘s autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, which Venice themselves coveted. This year’s TIFF is also being celebrated as the festival’s first fully fledged post-pandemic edition, with far more international delegates set to attend, and a reduced virtual presence of titles.

39 world premieres, five international premieres, and 15 North American premieres are part of the festival’s first batch of titles, announced in full last week after a handful were drip-fed through their Twitter feed. Chief among the European selections is Sally El Hosaini‘s opening night film The Swimmers, released through Netflix and depicting the journey of two Syrian refugee sisters who ended up competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Also in the gala presentations section is The Hummingbird by Francesca Archibugiwhich gives Pierfrancesco Favino another leading role in a “profoundly moving nonlinear epic.” Florian Zeller‘s anticipated Venice premiere The Son will skip Telluride to have its North American premiere as a TIFF gala; a companion piece to his Oscar-winning El padrethe film will reunite him with Anthony Hopkinsin an ensemble which also includes Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

In the Special Presentations section, standouts include All Quiet on the Western Front by Edward Berger and starring Daniel Bruhla new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque‘s ever-timely anti-war novel. british veteran Stephen Frears is also back at TIFF with the world premiere of The Lost Kingmeeting him with Steve Cogan who takes up acting and screenwriting duties. Other notable screenings in this section are Empire of Light by Sam Mendeswhich will play Telluride first, and Venice competition entries Saint Omer by Alice Diop and The Eternal Daughter desde Joanna Hog.

“We’re excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in an upbeat statement. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this line-up delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto.”

The full list of films selected for the festival:

Gala Presentations

The Swimmers – Sally El Hosaini (UK/USA) (opening film)

Alice, Darling – mary nighty (Canada/USA)

BlackIce – Hubert Davis (Canada)

Butcher’s Crossing – Gabe Polski (USES)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Peter Farrelly (USES)

The Hummingbird – Francesca Archibugi (Italy/France)

Hunt – Lee Jung-jae (South Korea)

A Jazzman’s Blues – Tyler Perry (USES)

Kachey Limbu – Shubham Yogi (India)

moving on – Paul Weitz (USES)

paris memorabilia – Alice Winocour (France)

Prisoner’s Daughter – Catherine Hardwicke (USES)

Raymond & Ray – Rodrigo Garcia (USES)

Roost – Amy Redford (USES)

sydney – Reginald Hudling (USES)

The Son – Florian Zeller (USA/France/UK)

What’s Love Got to Do With It? – Shekhar Kapur (UK)

The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood (USES)

special presentations

Allelujah – richard eyre (UK)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger (USA/Germany)

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh (UK/Ireland/USA)

blue-back – Robert Connolly (Australia)

The Blue Caftan – Maryam Touzani (Morocco/France/Belgium/Denmark)

broker – Hirokazu Kore-eda (South Korea)

Brother – Clement Virgo (Canada)

bros – Nicholas Stoller (USES)

Catherine Called Birdy – Lena Dunham (UK/USA)

Causeway – lila neugebauer (USES)

knight – stephen-williams (USES)

Corsage – Marie Kreutzer (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Germany)

Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook (South Korea)

devotion – J. D. Dillard (USES)

Driving Madeleine – Christian Carion (France)

The Substitute – Diego Lermann (Argentina/Italy/France/Spain/Mexico)

Empire of Light – Sam Mendes (UK/USA)

The Eternal Daughter – Joanna Hog (USA/UK/Ireland)

The Fabelmans – steven spielberg (USES)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Ryan Johnson (USES)

goodnight oppy – Ryan White (USES)

The Good Nurse – Tobias Lindholm (USES)

Holy Spider – ali abbassi (Denmark/Germany/Sweden/France)

Joyland – Saim Sadik (Pakistan)

The King’s Horseman – Biyi Bandele (Nigeria)

The Lost King – Stephen Frears (UK)

A Man of Reason – Jung Woo-sung (South Korea)

Menu – Mark Mylod (USES)

On the Come Up – Sanaa Lathan (USES)

One Fine Morning – Mia Hansen-Løve (France)

Other People’s Children – Rebecca Zlotowski (France)

Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgan (USES)

mypoliceman – Michael Grandage (UK/USA)

Nanny – Nikyatu Jusu (USES)

no bears – jafar panahi (Iran)

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile – Kathlyn Horan (USES)

Saint Omer – Alice Diop (France)

Sanctuary – Zachary Wigon (USES)

Stories Not to be Told – Cesc Gay (Spain)

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Ostlund (Sweden/Germany/France/UK/Turkey/Greece)

walk-up – Hong Sang-soo (South Korea)

Wendell & Wild – Henry Selick (USES)

The Whale – Darren Aronofsky (USES)

Women Talking – Sarah Polley (USES)

The Wonder – Sebastian Lelio (UK/Ireland)