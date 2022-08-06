Tom Cruise has the Rolex Sky Dweller watch, perfect for a pilot

It seems that top gunthat testosterone-charged action-adventure movie franchise that gave Tom Cruise his decisive role as the pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchellhas also given the 60-year-old actor a taste for aviation watches.

Tom Cruise’s new gem

Tom Cruise wore a fabulous aviator watch. Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

fans of the watchmaking You may have noticed that recently Tom Cruise has shown a new piece belonging to its extensive collection of clocks, which has models worthy of action heroes, without neglecting tool watches such as the Breitling Chronomat (the grail of aviation horology) and the adventure-proof Panerai Luminor. But what is the new piece that adorns the actor’s wrist? Top Gun: Maverick? The Rolex Sky Dweller.

This watch was a sensation in the watch industry when it was first introduced in 2012, hailed as one of the more complicated watches that rolex has manufactured Never. Why? The answer is simple, this stainless steel model, with a black dial, has a unique approach to telling the time, unlike any other watch from the brand.

Rolex Sky Dweller Courtesy

The sphere of rolex Sky Dweller it indicates the local time through the central hands and the date window at 3 o’clock, but also displays the month through the small rectangular window next to the hour markers. Aside from that, the 24-hour disk (in the center of the dial, which you can see in the image) shows a second time zone, intended to mark the local time.

Another feature that makes this watch a true tool watch is the fluted bezel (the moving ring on the dial), which — unlike other rolex watches— is functional in the Sky Dweller. It is used to set the two time zones, as well as the date and the month.

This makes it the perfect wristwatch for travelers or pilots around the world, and since Tom Cruise has become world famous for his role as king of the sky, we think it’s quite appropriate.

Article originally published in GQ UK.