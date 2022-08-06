Three unmissable films by Antonio Banderas on HBO Max

The Spanish actor is one of the most famous Hispanic celebrities in Hollywood. With more than 40 years of career, Antonio Banderas He has participated in countless very successful projects. In addition, he has become the director’s chosen Pedro Almodovarwith whom he managed to reach stardom.

After several successes in his homeland, the actor born in Malaga decided to try his luck on the other side of the pond to enter a market with more arrivals such as Hollywood. In 1992 he starred the mambo kings, where he played his first role speaking in English. then they followed him The House of the Spirits in 1993, here he was part of the cast with Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons Y meryl streep. And three years later he became El Zorro, his most remembered role, in The mask of Zorro beside Anthony Hopkins Y Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Spanish actor is one of the most recognized actors worldwide

He currently lends his voice to Puss in Boots and continues to participate in numerous projects. Beyond his facet as an actor, Antonio Banderas He is a producer, singer and businessman.

Within the catalog of hbo max there are several of his most successful films, but we have selected three to enjoy the best of the Spanish actor.

You will meet the man of your dreams (2010)

Banderas is the boss of Naomi Watts’ character. (Source: IMDB)

Woody Allen is a famous and controversial director who has left great works in his wake, such as Annie Hall, Manhattan, scoop Y Midnight in Paris. However, he fails to meet his high standards with the film. You will meet the man of your dreamsbut it is still an entertaining story and with a look at the relations with the Allen label.

Alfie, an older man married to Helena for 40 years, enters into an existential crisis and decides to end his marriage overnight. Desperate, he embarks on a quest to take advantage of the last years of his life and marries Charmaine, a young woman much younger than him. On her part Helena sinks into depression and her daughter Sally de ella tries to keep both her parents afloat while she deals with her own marital problems with her partner Roy de ella.

The film has several characters and the stories intersect. Banderas’s character stands out for his undoubted charisma and is the romantic interest of Sally, played by Naomi Watts.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Banderas played the Mariachi in 1995 in Desesperado.

Flags He has not only stood out for his dramatic or comedy films, he has also had his fair share of action. In Once upon a time in Mexico plays El Mariachi, a retired assassin who lives peacefully until CIA agent Sands decides to contact him to take down General Márquez, who is planning to assassinate the president of Mexico.

The film stands out for the marked style of director Robert Rodríguez, for its action sequences and scenes of violence. Also, Johnny Deep stands out above the rest thanks to his performance as Sands. The cast is headed by Depp and Banderas, they also accompany Willem Defoe, Salma Hayek, Eva Mendes Y Enrique Iglesias.

Knight of Cups (2015)

Bale at first did not know what the film was about.

Terrence Malick introduces this movie knight of cupsstarring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas Y Natalie Portman. Bale plays Rick, a lost and mindless screenwriter who is addicted to success.

The name of the film refers to the card of the Spanish deck and represents in the tarot Rick’s boredom and his desire to feel something; on the other hand, it represents an artist in touch with his emotions and an adventurer.

Mallick has a unique style when it comes to telling stories, just as he did with The Tree of Life, in this film he prints his stamp. He has a slow rhythm, but he focuses on his character and his feelings, delves deep into his inner discovery and the emptiness that the protagonist feels, despite his success, his material goods, he does not have. any. It is an experience to see with attention and awareness.

