Three romantic Julia Roberts movies to watch in one weekend

After many years away from the world of Romantic comedies, Julia Roberts is ready to surprise fans of this genre again. The actress stars Ticket to Paradise beside George Clooneyunder the direction of Ol Parker and that can only be seen in October of this year.

While we await the return of this popular star, fans can enjoy her romantic side on the different streaming platforms. There you will find some of her movies that made her famous and made her the queen of rom-coms. We share the list below!

Julia Roberts, our eternal “Pretty Woman” / Source: Instagram – juliarobertsfanss

Julia Roberts and the romantic movies that made her famous

A place called Notting Hill

If we talk about romantic movies iconic and critically applauded, then we can’t ignore Notting Hill. One of the most famous productions of Julia Roberts and that gave us phrases that do not go out of style, such as: “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her”.

In this title, he shares the leading role with Hugh Grant, giving us one of the most romantic couples of the seventh art. The story follows William Thacker, a London man and bookstore owner who begins a relationship with an American star. Available in Star Plus.

beautiful woman

The actress became the face of several Romantic comedies, which were seen by different generations. And, without a doubt, Pretty Woman is one of them. In this title she shares the leading role with Richard Gere.

The story begins with Edward, an executive on a business trip in Los Angeles who comes across a prostitute named Vivian. After spending a first night with her, he offers her money to spend the whole week with him and accompany him to different events. Available in Star Plus.

The chemistry between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere was such that they shared the screen again in Runaway Bride.

My best friend’s Wedding

Julia Roberts she puts herself in the shoes of Julianne, a girl who realizes that she is in love with her best friend when he announces that he is marrying another woman. In just three days, the protagonist will have to prepare a strategy to avoid the wedding. another one of his romantic movies most famous, where he shared a cast with Cameron Diaz Y Dermot Mulroney. If you want to see this production again or you haven’t seen it yet, you can do it through hbo max.

