Thor: Love and Thunder – Writer reveals the origins of Stormbreaker’s jealousy of Mjolnir
Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer revealed that Stormbreaker’s jealousy of Mjolnir was in Taika Waititi’s final script.
The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.
During an interview with theHollywood Reporter, Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonco-writer of Thor: Love and Thunderrevealed that jealousy of Stormbreaker against the return of Mjolnir was present in the final version of the script signed by Taika Waititi:
“In the final draft of Taika, Stormbreaker had a kind of personality of his own. It was enough to find some exciting ways people could feel that new jealous love that looks at the old love. It’s a love triangle. There’s the love story between Thor and Jane and then there’s the. amorous between Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. Honestly, I love it. “