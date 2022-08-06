This Xiaomi Redmi beast has not yet been presented, but has already burst AnTuTu

This is the next Redmi K50s Pro, and its prototypes have already broken all AnTuTu records with a stratospheric score of 1,120,691 units.

they don’t get tired Xiaomi and its sub-brands to introduce us to new smartphones that renew their ranges every so often, and if the Redmi K50 Pro reigns among the best mid-range since last March 2022, now from China they already anticipate a new beast for the Redmi K50 family whose prototypes are sweeping in benchmarks wherever they go.

We talk how not of Redmi K50s Pro that our colleagues from GizmoChina anticipated us following a clue on the Weibo social network, where it has been published a screenshot of a performance test of the K50s Pro smashing the AnTuTu scores with nothing less than 1,120,691 points.

And it will not come only apparently, because according to what they tell us Redmi will launch both the K50s and its K50s Pro versionwith both terminals already on the exit ramp with model codes 22081212C already sighted in the main certifiers CMIIT, 3C and TENAA in China.

In fact, it is that many local media affirm that the most performance version could finally be surnamed Ultra to follow the market and its competitors, denoting its character flagship killer even more.

As for its stratospheric run through AnTuTu, the record score of 1,120,691 units is based on about 261,363 merit points in the CPU testalthough especially in the 489,064 graphics tests with the GPU that overshadow the 193,133 points achieved in the memory test and the 177,131 points from the UX exam.

A device that will be at the level of the best in this 2022 at least in terms of hardware and power, starting from the base of a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 with TSMC’s successful 4-nanometer lithography, plus high-performance memories UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 RAM with a firmware based on Android 12.

As for the rest of the specifications, a rumor is 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ 1080p resolution and frequency of 120 Hz for refreshment, in addition to HDR10+ support and an optical fingerprint reader integrated under the screen.

We are told from China that it will come in two variants, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage or with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, adding for the cause a generous 5,000mAh battery which will also have a fast charge of up to 120 watts.

Huge power for a smartphone that will also try to compete in pricessurely lowering its costs in a photographic section that, yes, will boast four cameras.

Redmi wants to effectively inherit the ‘flagship killers’ market, now that OnePlus no longer plays in that league and that its parent Xiaomi is also aiming higher… This Redmi K50s Pro will be a beast!

In the frontal we will see a sensor 20 megapixelswhile the rear will feature Samsung’s popular ISOCELL HP1 with its 200 megapixels as the main sensoradding a lens ultra wide angle more restrained of 8 megapixels and another macro sensing of 2 megapixels that, as always, will be testimonial in functionality and results.

Without a doubt, a phone that aims very high, and that we will know soon for a launch that will probably be scheduled for the end of 2022 with sales campaigns and Christmas on the nearest horizon… Without a doubt, it will be a mobile to take into account in the pools!

