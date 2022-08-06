This was the ceremony of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ryan Wolfe, who was the minister at the wedding between Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez, spoke with the prestigious People magazine and gave details about what was the development of the intimate ceremony they had in Las Vegas on July 16. There, she said that it was a very emotional moment that they shared with each other and that you could definitely see the love they have for each other.

According to Wolfe, after a busy night with five events in the evening, they were about to close the chapel when Lopez and Affleck pulled up in a van. There, they looked at each other with their partner and said that they could make an exception when telling about this incredible case.

He commented that they entered, but that it was very “shocking” since nobody expects to see celebrities of that caliber walk through the door every day. It was Wolfe himself who later escorted the two stars to the areas where they could change their clothes for the wedding. After this, they were ready for the ceremony, which was very private, without guests, limiting themselves to the two of them saying their own vows and showing how much they love each other.

how much did the wedding cost Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck?

The stars arrived the night before in Las Vegas, from Los Angeles. Without causing a stir in the city, they went to obtain the marriage license and paid 75 dollars to rent the chapel and for the ceremony, as revealed by Sonia Medina, coordinator of the place, in a chat with the Telemundo channel: “They did not pay more, that was everything. They were given their receipt, so they are already registered civilly married, ”she confirmed.

“Normally the ceremonies last five minutes, but theirs lasted thirty so they could give their vows calmly,” said Eugene Lewis, pastor of the chapel, who added his testimony to reveal more details of the intimate ceremony.