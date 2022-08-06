This is what Violett Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, looks like

Kenya Sanchez

04.08.2022 20:23:00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been the only protagonists of their mini honeymoon in Europe, in fact their children have captured much of the attention, especially Violet, the eldest daughter of the actor and Jennifer Garnerwho about to turn 17 looks beautiful.

While this teen has stayed away from the world of entertainment that her two famous parents belong to and doesn’t even count on social media (as far as we know), the newlyweds’ summer vacation has been the perfect time to see just how much that has grown and above all to realize how much it resembles the protagonist of ‘If I had 30’.

While JLo’s daughter Emme Muñiz grabbed the attention of the paparazzi due to her androgynous style and rock looks, Violet has garnered a solid fan base this holiday season even though she doesn’t intend to follow in the footsteps of Garner and Affleck. This is because many consider her to be identical to her mother.

The features of the 17-year-old are very similar to those of the actressIn addition, both of them have dimples on their cheeks when they smile. When they have been captured together and using glasses, it can be seen that Garner’s genes are indeed very strong.

And it is that Violet keeps a very low profile, in fact it is very rare to see her at public events together with her parents as red carpets or award shows, the only times we have seen her have been “thank you” to the paparazzi.

In fact, the actor’s eldest daughter did not attend Ben and JLo’s wedding in Las Vegas like his other children. Although she has a good relationship with “La Diva del Bronx”, the Page Six portal reported that a source close to the family said that “He stayed home as he is extremely loyal to his mom.”

But this was not the only reason for her absence and that is that the wedding date coincided exactly with the day that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck separated in 2013, and of course she did not forget it.

As a sign that there are no misunderstandings between her father’s new wife and herViolet also joined the mini honeymoon in Paris, even on the singer’s birthday a paparazzi managed to capture the moment when she hugs the interpreter of ‘On the floor’.