This is what Chris Rock thought of Will Smith’s apology

A few days ago, actor Will Smith apologized to comedian Chris Rock for the slap he gave him on the live broadcast of this year’s Oscar Awards, and Rock responded to this. “Everything was very blurry at the time and I already looked for Chris but he is not ready to talk to me yet and when he is he will let me know. I apologize to you Chris because my actions were unacceptable.”, said Will Smith in a video that he uploaded to his social networks.

Given this, according to the medium “Esquire” the comedian Chris Rock mentioned the following in a stand up show that he gave the same day that Smith apologized and said, “If everyone feels like a victim then no one will listen to the real victims. Even after Suge Smith hit me.” As for Suge’s name that Rock enunciated is Marion “Suge” Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, he suggested that he is currently in jail.

Chris Rock isn’t ready to talk to Will Smith just yet

Along the same lines, Chris Rock noted, “Even when Smith slapped me, I went to work the next day because I have kids. Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face”. With this, the comedian has shown that he has not left behind the incident that he and Will Smith staged at this year’s Oscar Awards ceremony.

Chris Rock and Will Smith. Chris Rock and Will Smith. / Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Finally, in his apology Will Smith explained that “he has been reflecting a lot and doing a lot of personal work”. “I also want to apologize to Chris’s mother and at the time it all happened I didn’t realize all the people who were being affected by this. I want to apologize to Chris’s family and to Tony Rock who was my friend and I know this is irreparable.”

