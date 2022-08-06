‘Thirteen Lives’ Movie Review

Thirteen Lives starring Colin Farrell Y Viggo Mortensen. It is directed by Ron Howard.

The same can be said of the film as of the director’s career: very professional and effective without stylistic implications.

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Plot

Chronicle of the rescue in Thailand of a rescue that the world was aware of: a children’s soccer team is trapped in the cave of Tham Luang.

Movie review

Let them know, first of all, that I am an Amazon Prime subscriber and they don’t pay me to write this: at the level of its own production, it is, along with HBO, the one that offers the best quality. It doesn’t produce as much as others (we’re not going to say which one), but everything it produces is of quality and with intention, with a cinematographic quality at least, efficient and, on many occasions, even outstanding.

In Thirteen Lives we have a very professional and effective film like Ron Howard himself, who has directed hits like Hell: This man is a specialist in telling things well, in a very effective way and convincing a large number of viewers and, it must be said, almost never dazzling critics, who sometimes look for that “something more” in stylistic and originality issues that Howard’s films don’t usually give).

Thirteen Lives is, on a professional level, an almost perfect film that knows how to manage the tempo very well and tells us the situation in such an effective way and following the rules that… it makes us a bit put ourselves in the role of serious critics and makes us ask for that bit more styling to later reflect and say to ourselves: the story doesn’t require it and Ron Howard was the perfect director to tell this story of a rescue and many media outlets, family stories…

Once again, applaud Prime Video’s decision in the selections, which this time also gets it right again with Viggo Mortensen (this guy is always good who also likes him) and Colin Farrell who, despite some unequal titles, from time to time from time to time he tells us that “I know how to act”.

Our opinion

All good in this movie that, deep down, Howard knows how to skillfully extract from the journalistic chronicle to which the plot invites.

Of course, without fuss or frills.

Release date

August 5, 2022.

Where to Watch Thirteen Lives

In Amazon Prime Video.

Actors

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is an Irish actor known for movies like Alexander the Great (2004) or the recent Thirteen Lives (2022).

Colin James Farrell born May 31, 1976 in Castleknock, Dublin, Irish Flag Ireland.

Colin Farrell is an actor known for movies like Tigerland (2000), Miami Vice (2006), Minority report (2002), Alexander the Great (2004), SWAT (2003), In Bruges (2008), Total recall (2012), batman (2022), Voyagers (2021), Premonition (Solace), Ava (2020), Artemis Fowl (2020) Y The Gentlemen. The Mafia Lords (2020).

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen is an American actor known for films such as the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, eastern promises either Alatriste.

Viggo Peter Mortensen was born on October 20, 1958 in New York, United States

This actor became known for the movie starring Harrison Ford, Sole Witness back in 1985, playing one of the farmers. Later, he appeared in red tide (with Gene Hackman Y Denzel Washington; he directed her Tony Scott). She went out on a few like Portrait of a Lady (the one of Nicole Kidman) and in Lieutenant O’Neal and he even made a movie in Spain playing El Capitán Alatriste… but he became known to the general public for the trilogy of Peter Jackson on The Lord of the ringsin which he played Aragon.

By the way, he has acted in theater… in Madrid (how curious) in the play Purgatory.

Lately we have seen him in Crimes of the Future (2022)by David Cronenberg, with whom he had already worked on A history of violence Y eastern promisesa phenomenal film that we recommend.

we loved it in Green Book (2018) and has also directed Failing (2020).