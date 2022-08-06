They are the celebrities who pollute the most: Taylor Swift leads the top ten

Mexico.- There is increasing pressure on celebrities to limit their travel on private flights every time that stars like Taylor Swift, Jay-Z either steven spielberg appear in the list of 10 celebrities with the worst CO2 emissions from private jetsaccording to the marketing agency Yard.

An analysis by Yard classified the American singer as “the most polluting celebrity of the year”with 170 flights since the beginning of the year, with emissions that exceed 8,293 metric tons of CO2.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker