They are the celebrities who pollute the most: Taylor Swift leads the top ten

Mexico.- There is increasing pressure on celebrities to limit their travel on private flights every time that stars like Taylor Swift, Jay-Z either steven spielberg appear in the list of 10 celebrities with the worst CO2 emissions from private jetsaccording to the marketing agency Yard.

An analysis by Yard classified the American singer as “the most polluting celebrity of the year”with 170 flights since the beginning of the year, with emissions that exceed 8,293 metric tons of CO2.

Yard relied on data from the “Celebrity Jets” Twitter account, which tracks celebrity flights through public figures online.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old student, launched the account. It started in June 2020 by following Elon Musk’s private jet and now has 30 accounts tracking sports stars, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, and even Russian oligarchs.

Taylor Swift rejects being the most polluting

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift clarified that she lends her jet to other people. “Attributing most or all of these flights to him is totally wrong,” she said.

Rapper Jay Z took the third position on the list, as his private jet had a record of 136 flights made so far in 2022.

According to the study, Beyoncé’s husband reached an emission of pollutants close to 7 thousand metric tons of CO2.

Celebrities have been harshly criticized on social media.

“Polluter and criminal,” one person tweeted about director Steven Spielberg, after taking a 28-minute flight.







The 10 celebrities with the worst CO2 emissions from private jets, according to Yard

1.- Taylor Swift (singer) with 8 thousand 293 tons





2.- Floyd Mayweather (boxer) with 7,076 tons of





3.- Jay-Z (music producer) with 6 thousand 981 tons





4.-A-Rod (baseball player) with 5 thousand 342.7 tons





5.- Blake Shelton (singer) with 4 thousand 495 tons





6.- Steven Spielberg (film director) with 4 thousand 465 tons





7.- Kim Kardashian (businesswoman) with 4 thousand 268 tons





8.- Mark Wahlberg (actor) with 3 thousand 772 tons





9.- Oprah Winfrey (host) with 3 thousand 493 tons





10.- Travis Scott (singer) with 3 thousand 033 tons





