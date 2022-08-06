These are the curious objects that Angelina Jolie collects

Angelina Jolie she is completely focused on her career. She is currently in Italy directing Without Bloodan adaptation of the book Alessandro Barico which will feature performances by Salma Hayek Y Demian Bechir.

This is not the actress’s first directing job, as she has already done it six times (either in movies or documentaries). And with a filmography made up of dozens of hits such as Mr and Mrs smith, Interrupted innocence either Eternals, Angelina Jolie he has achieved a good fortune that allows him to afford all the luxuries.

And the luxury that the actress of maleficent has chosen to give himself is quite unusual. The interpreter she is a fan of knives and has a large and expensive collection which she has maintained since she was very young. The admiration for her began when she was 11 years old and thanks to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Both used to frequent Renaissance fairs where the young Angeline She was fascinated by the designs and it didn’t take long for her to start collecting them.

Angelina Jolie has always shown that she is an artist that stands out from the rest.

In an interview with the driver Conan O’Brien, the actress spoke about it. “It reminds you of history. There is something beautiful about them and the traditions of different countries that used different weapons or blades. There is something really beautiful about them for me” she revealed.

In addition, it showed that it is very skillful to handle them. And it could be said that she has experience. In 2001 and 2003 she starred in the films of tomb Raider where she put herself in the shoes of Lara Croft, a very skilled adventurer with weapons. A couple of years later, in 2005, she starred in Mr and Mrs smith beside Brad Pitt. The curious thing is that in it, his character also has an interesting collection of knives and weapons.

Related news

And everything seems to indicate that Angeline He is taking it upon himself to pass this hobby on to his children. Even though she always made sure that her precious collection of knives and exotic daggers was kept in a box and out of reach of his children for safety reasons, he also took care to teach them how to use them with care.

The first person he introduced to the subject was his son Maddox in 2008, when he was only 7 years old. When he noticed that the boy showed some interest in these objects, he took it upon himself to provide him with daggers for beginners that could not harm him and to this, he added several educational talks on violence and responsibility. “We talked about samurai and about the idea of ​​defending someone. We talk about everything” revealed the actress in an interview with W Magazine.

Angelina’s razor collection in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Undoubtedly it is a hobby something curious for the family Jolie-Pitt but it seems that the actress has everything under control and enjoys expanding her knowledge of historical pieces with her children.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.