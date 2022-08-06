These are the August premieres on the main digital streaming platforms

It’s only been a week in August, but the month came loaded with long-awaited premieres by series fans.

From the prequel to “Game of Thrones” to the most recent installments of the Marvel universe, the contents of the different streaming platforms they will be nourished more during this month.

The first premiere coming next week will be the one starring ‘Groot’, the beloved Marvel character who stands out as one of the main members of the “Guardians of the Galaxy”. This Wednesday, August 10, Disney + users will be able to see “I Am Groot”, a short series of short films that narrate the adventures of ‘Groot’ in his most tender stage. The miniseries stars original cast members Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper and will consist of five three-minute episodes.

Two days later, on August 12, Prime Video will premiere “A League of Their Own” or “A Very Special Team”, an Amazon adaptation of the remembered 1992 film starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna. The eight-episode series set in the 1940s tells the story of a group of women who set out to form a women’s baseball team while the male players served in World War II.

That same Friday, August 12, the third season of “Never Have I Ever” can be seen on Netflix, the story of an Indian-American teenager who wants to be popular after spending a traumatic year. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani.

A week later, on August 18, “She-Hulk: The Defender of Heroes” will arrive on Disney+ platforms, the story of the lawyer ‘Jennifer Walters’, cousin of ‘Bruce Banner’, or ‘Hulk’, which is specializes in legal cases geared towards superhumans. The nine-part series stars Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, alongside Mark Ruffalo as ‘Smart Hulk’; Tim Roth as ‘Emil Blonsky/Abomination’ and Benedict Wong as ‘Wong’.

Finally, on August 21, the first season of “House of the Dragon,” the long-awaited prequel to the hit series “Game of Thrones,” will premiere on HBO Max platforms. It is set 300 years earlier and chronicles the fall of ‘House Targaryens’. Paddy Considine stars in the series as the ‘Viserys Targaryen’ king, as well as Emma D’Arcy as the ‘Rhaenyra Targaryen’ princess.