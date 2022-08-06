The unpredictable level of education reached by Maddox Jolie Pitt, the son adopted in Cambodia by Angelina Jolie, is surprising

The eldest of the six children of the former couple formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pittwas adopted by his mother before becoming a couple with Brad Pitt. The 20-year-old today was born in Cambodia and was adopted a few months later by the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

His mother, Angelina Jolie, met who would become his father, Brad Pitt, during the filming of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; love lasted 12 years in which the couple could be seen happy and even enlarging the family. Angeline Y Brad They have six children, three of them biological and three adopted.

In the case of Maddoxhis story is a bit more special, since as we mentioned he had been adopted by Angelina Joliebefore she met Brad PittHowever, when the relationship between the actors began, the protagonist of “The Fight Club” gave him his last name. Unfortunately, the relationship between the young man and pitt it did not end happily.

According to the specialized press at the time, one of the triggers for the rupture between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pittwas the relationship of the latter with Maddox. Apparently they would have had a fight in harsh terms, in which some even stated that there was some level of physical violence. After this episode, Angeline He decided to break the bond permanently with the actor.

Source: Twitter

One consequence of this was that the young man tried to get rid of the surname pitt, something that finally did not happen; Although it is known that there is a great distance between Brad Pitt and her children today, with the exception of Shiloh. Today the son of Angelina Jolie He is currently pursuing a university degree at the prestigious Yonsei University, located in Seoul, South Korea. The institution chosen by Maddox Jolie-Pitt It is characterized by dictating different research careers, so whatever the specialty you develop, you will become a scientist.