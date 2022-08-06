The three most unknown films of Ryan Gosling, the protagonist of The Gray Man

The Canadian actor is one of the most profitable in Hollywood and that is due to his versatility to star in action, drama and comedy films. And from his role as Noa in the Diary of a passionhas not stopped participating in box office successes, which were also praised by critics.

Ryan Gosling He is always the cover of all the media, mainly because of his work projects, since he keeps his private life very well protected from the public eye. She recently she finished filming Barbie which will be released in 2023 and is one of the most anticipated films, where he will play alongside margot robbie to the couple of Ken and Barbie. At the same time, Greta Gerwig is the director.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig

His last release was the action movie the unseen agentwhere he shared a screen with Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans. And it was one of the biggest bets of Netflix since it is one of the most expensive productions on the platform. The reception of the public was very satisfactory, for this reason, a second part and a spin-off have already been confirmed.

There is no doubt that Ryan Gosling he is a talented actor, he has shown it in Blade Runner: 2049. In addition, his versatility and charisma have allowed him to perfectly interpret comic characters and other more dramatic ones. His filmography is extensive and full of successes, but in this note we will mention some of his lesser-known projects.

Lars and a Real Girl (2007)

Lars decides to confront his shyness with his fictional girlfriend.

Lars is the protagonist of this story, he is a shy boy, a little awkward who is not usually the best when it comes to talking to girls. He lives with his brother and his sister-in-law, who is pregnant, and one day he introduces them to his new girlfriend. Although Lars is very happy about their relationship, his family worries that she is not real, she is a doll that he bought online. The entire town, as well as his brother, following the instructions of a doctor, must go along with him in order to help him.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider Y Patricia Clarkson. This dramatic comedy was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and Gosling was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the Golden Globes. Lars and a real girl seizes on a novel idea to tell a romantic story.

The Believer (2001)

Thanks to his strong ideas, he quickly climbed into the neo-fascist group.

Just like in American Horror X, the believer explores neo-Nazi fanaticism. In this case Gosling plays Danny Blaint, a young Jew who is studying to be a rabbi, teaches Hebrew and studies Torah, however, despite his roots he has a deep hatred of Jews. He begins to frequent a neo-fascist circle and his ideology begins to please the group and he quickly becomes a reference.

Blaint has two faces and lives in two radically different worlds. In turn, the character is based on the life of Dan Burros, who participated in one of the most violent white supremacist groups in the United States. When it became known that he was Jewish, he took his own life in 1965.

The film explores Blaint’s character, his ideology and his life, how his hatred and anti-Semitism combine with him being what he hates the most.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Gosling’s robbery scenes were filmed in one take.

The film stars Bradley Cooper, Ben Mendelson, Eva Mendes, Ryan Goslingwhich returns to work with director Derek Cianfrance, after BlueValentine.

The plot focuses on several stories with different characters. It first begins with Luke Glanton (Gosling), an expert motorcyclist who performs stunts and other daring stunts on his bike. One day Romina, an ex-girlfriend, returns to her life, who tells her that she has a son and that he is her father, but she does not want him to be part of the child’s since Luke has no way to support them. . Determined to be a good father, he gets a job in a garage, but earns very little money. Robin, his boss, offers him a side job, where he can earn enough to support his family. Thus he begins his career as a thief. On the other hand is Avery, a policeman who crosses Glanton’s path when he was escaping after robbing a bank.

The meeting between these two men, separated by their morality, will mark their destiny and that of their families. Their paths are linked and will unite them more than that moment. The film deals with simple themes and focuses on the humanity and complexity of its characters.

Furthermore, the protagonists Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling They met during the filming of The place beyond the pines in 2011, some time later they began their relationship. Although they keep their relationship very hermetic, it is known that the couple has two daughters, Amanda Lee Gosling and Esmeralda Amada Gosling.

