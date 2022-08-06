The thousands of dollars that Denzel Washington earned thanks to this car

Denzel Washington has an amazing collection of cars, although an acquisition made him more of a millionaire. We show you below…

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out for various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of glory” and “Training day”, where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increased his fortune, which according to sources from international entertainment, his estate is estimated at about 220 million dollars.

Now, each win gives you the opportunity to buy several luxury cars of various styles ranging from sports to sophisticated, of which there is one that was your great favorite and that added thousands to his millionaire bank account.

The actor, sold his beloved 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo at auction black color, which has functionality in six cylinders, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, maximum speed of 280km/h and added a set of tools among other unique details.

The star of “The Justiciero”, found a buyer who took it for 405 thousand dollars, thus managing to add zeros to your bank account and later look for another car of your choice or enhance the fleet you have in your incredible garage.

1997 Porsche 911 Turbo model

+ Video of Denzel Washington’s 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo: