The relationship between Britney Spears and her children has improved

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari on June 9 and among the guests were not their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. But since then not only has his marital status changed. The singer moved with Sam to a mansion in the same neighborhood where her children live with her father, Kevin Federline. Thanks to this reason, Britney’s children “visit her house quite often” and their relationship “is stronger than ever”a source has confirmed to Hollywood Life.

In fact, one of the main reasons why you chose to move He went to that area of ​​California for his children. “They each have their own bedroom there so they have their own space and feel at home. Britney wanted them to see her house the same way they see her dad’s house,” the source said. they have approached their mother but with Sam they also have a good relationship and he “never tries to take on the father role, it’s more like a fun older brother,” the source said.

But what was Britney’s relationship like before? Custody has varied over the years. When she divorced the father of her children in 2007, the singer could only see them twice a week and spend one night with them. At the time she famously began her guardianship with her father in 2008, the ‘celebrity’ got 50% custody of her with Kevin. It remained that way until 2019 when it was reduced to 30%. due to a problem of the children with their maternal grandfather. Despite freeing herself from her father’s guardianship, custody continues like this, but now Britney can see her children whenever she wants whenever the father of his children wants and that is why “he is more than happy to live so close to them”. And we are very happy for her.

