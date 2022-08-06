The reason why the police have assisted Britney Spears

It seems that Britney’s joy after the wedding with Sam Ashgariwho already had a mishap because of her ex-husband, and the emotion after winning the trial against her father has not lasted long.

A few days later, james spears sued the artist for defamation and trying to dirty her name with the posts she made on Instagram.

Now, with the dispute open and her ex-husband arrested for harassment, Britney Spears has starred in another tense moment. However, this time her ex-husband was not responsible. And neither has any member of her family.

This time we can only point to one culprit: his car, which ran out of gas in the middle of the night and on one of the busiest roads in Los Angeles.

As reported TMZAround 10 p.m. Tuesday, police officers received a call that a white Mercedes was blocking the third southbound lane on the 101, just north of Balboa Blvd.

According to the American media, Britney was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when the authorities came to support her. Then, the interpreter of Toxic reported to officers that he ran out of gas while driving and his car stalled in the middle of the road.

Police officers help Britney Spears

In order to protect the life of the singer, the California Highway Patrol stopped traffic and meanwhile, an officer sat in the driver’s seat to push the car to safety. For her part, Britney sat in the passenger seat as she tried to relax.

It should be noted that the officers accompanied the American at all times until her husband Sam Asghari went to pick her up.

Britney Spears explodes against her documentaries

Britney Spears has returned to the media spotlight after what is happening in court with her father. On this occasion, the interpreter of circus She has shown her anger with the documentaries that have chronicled her life and against the United States for “embarrassing” her for so many years.

The artist published a post on her Instagram account, which she has subsequently deleted, but media such as Daily Mail they have managed to recover, where he claimed to have spent hours recording intimate content without any type of authorization and claims that it is “the most insulting” thing he has seen in his life.

Although she has not given any specific title, it should be remembered that the artist appears in feature films such as Framing Britney Spears of The New York Times and Britney vs. spears from Netflix.

In the publication he compares him with other artists such as Jennifer Lopez stating that he doesn’t understand why people think humiliation is legal: “Is it legal to make so many documentaries about someone without their permission? Seriously, think about it. I’ve never seen so many documentaries made about one person.”

However, it is not the first time that the artist is ashamed of one of these documentaries. In 2021 when it came out Britney vs. spears on Netflix she explained that watching it had made her cry: “I didn’t see the documentary, but from what I saw of it I felt ashamed.”

Britney Spears vs USA

In addition to what she has declared regarding her documentaries, Britney Spears has not remained silent and has shown his outrage against the United States. As reported by the dailymail, the artist has described the country as “abusive”. With this, she wanted to make clear the null role that American justice has had by not protecting her from the paparazzi.

In fact, in criticism he has reported that throughout his life he has had to walk from the plane to his car when he arrived on a trip to avoid photographs.