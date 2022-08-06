The photo of Rihanna in a tracksuit and with pearl necklaces that has divided the ‘trend hunters’ | Present

Since Rihanna became a mother with Asap Rocky Few public appearances have been made. the singer of Barbados she is enjoying the first months of motherhood and is not separated from her baby unless the occasion is really special.

A few weeks ago we were able to see her first public image after giving birth and this week we have seen how Riri accompanied Asap Rocky in one of his first shows after premiering fatherhood. Both maintain the identity of their offspring in the private sphere with firm zeal, but it seems that little by little they are returning to their routines.

The fact is that Rihanna’s departure to direct has been highly commented. The snapshot captured by the paparazzi shows the always spectacular soloist with a look that has come to divide trend hunters. Because if usually the one from Barbados always arouses admiration for her sense of fashion, in this case many do not know what to say.

And let it be known that here we are firm defenders of the idea that everyone wears what they want, but not everyone has the same opinion. And there are those who have not been too square about the fact that wear tracksuit with sweatshirt and ‘king size’ pearl necklaces. For some, a most innovative trend, for others, something already seen in Latin urban settings, and for some, a look that is not very successful.



The discussion on social networks has been maintained since the appearance of the photographs in a most sterile debate. First because, as we said, everyone is free to wear whatever they want. And second because Rihanna cares rather little what some have to say about her.

In fact, despite being the center of the debate and of all eyes, he prefers to spend his time starting a new business initiative that we will surely hear about very soon. At the moment the bombshell is notable since it has registered the brand Fenty Hair.

A process that she has already done on previous occasions with her fashion line or her cosmetic products and we already know the result: Rihanna is one of the most successful businesswomen on a global level. With her tracksuit and her necklaces, in case anyone had any doubts.