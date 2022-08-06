The Movie That Ben Affleck Could Join Marvel With Is On Star Plus – CINEMABLEND

It was recently confirmed that Ben Affleck would return as Batman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, but can you imagine seeing him in the MCU? This Star Plus movie puts the possibility on the table.

Ben Affleck is for many the best Batman that has been seen on the big screen, of course it is a debatable subject, but something undeniable is his popularity among the DCEU fandom, which is why he will be back as Bruce Wayne in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside Jason Momoa. However, it could also join the MCU and this movie available on Star Plus is proof of it.

After the narrative approaches of Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesseverything is possible with Marvel Studios, especially when it is confirmed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars will be the culmination of Phase 6. With this in mind, countless characters are about to join the MCU and Daredevil from charlie coxx has his place secured, but what if Kevin Feig gets emboldened and brings back Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock?





It was in 2003, when the two-time Oscar winner for indomitable mind Y argusstarred Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, movie you can watch right now on Star Plus and also featured a star-studded cast such as: Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Colin Farrell (Bullseye), Michael Clarke Duncan (Kingpin), Jon Favreau (Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson) and Ellen Pompeo (Karen Page), who was recently confirmed not to participate in the entire season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy.

The movie available in Star PlusIt was directed by Mark Steven Johnson, who was one of the most requested superhero filmmakers in those yearsproof of this was his next project: the phantom avengerwhich was starring Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes and Brett Cullen.

‘Daredevil: The Man Without Fear’ is available in the Star Plus catalog.



Yes Flash will bring back Michael Keaton’s Batman, a version that -theoretically- is not part of the DC Extended Universe, Why couldn’t Marvel do the same thing with Ben Affleck’s Daredevil? We know, it would not be an easy move to make, but given the things, nothing sounds far-fetched under Kevin Feige’s tenure.

Don’t forget you can see Daredevil: The Man Without Fear in the catalog of Star Plus, where you can also find superhero titles like Dead Pool 2, MOD OK either Hit Monkey.