the ‘minicelebrities’ that will be born next year

Related news

A new year begins and with it come the resolutions, desires and dreams to fulfill. However, there are couples who enter 2022 with the illusion already sown for a few months, because they are those who hope to see their children born this year. Among them are several celebrities that they have become pregnant in 2021 and that they cannot wait any longer to see the faces of their next babies.

the billionaire Kylie Jenner (24 years old) and her partner, Travis Scott, they are one of the international vip duos that will increase the family; but also latin singers Camilo (27) and Evaluate Montaner (24) will see their dream of becoming parents come true in a few months. EL ESPAÑOL presents below the list of the celebrities who will have heirs this 2022.

1. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with the rapper Travis Scott. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters already has a girl, Stormy Webster (3), the result of his intermittent -although always very good- relationship with the artist.

The pregnancy rumors began in August when her father, Caitlyn Jenner (71) expressed in an interview that she was going to have a new grandson. As soon as those words were spoken, the specialized American media celebrities They got down to work to find out who of their daughters could be expecting a baby: Kylie or Kendall (25), the only one of the Kardashian sisters who is not yet a mother. And immediately the billionaire confirmed that the good news was hers.

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott.

gtres

2. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence (31) is in luck. The actress is expecting her first child, the fruit of her relationship with gallery owner Cooke Maroney, whom he married almost two years ago. was the magazine People in September, which after the confirmation of the interpreter’s representative, released the news that months later the interpreter herself confirmed by attending the premiere from his latest film and sporting a voluminous pregnant belly.

The couple celebrated their wedding in a discreet ceremony at a mansion in Newport, a city located in the state of Rhode Island (northeastern United States) on October 19, 2020.

Jennifer Lawrence and gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

gtres

3. Camilo and Evaluna

Six years after starting their relationship and after almost two years of marriage, Camilo Y Eva Luna They announced on October 14 through their social networks that they will become parents for the first time in the coming months. They broke the news with the release of their new joint track, Indigothe same name they have chosen for their son.

“Indigo. It’s out. Go watch the video. Record yourselves when you see it for the first time and upload your reactions to reels and TikTok. We love them”, Camilo wrote on his Instagram, mentioning Evaluna and inviting his followers to see his new video clip, discover his new song and, in turn, learn about news that the couple is very excited about. While listening to the song, in audiovisual production shows a succession of images in which the loving couple shows the positive pregnancy test and the incipient gut of Evaluna.

The couple of singers Camilo and Evaluna.



4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

On August 19, like any other day, the super model He shared on his Instagram profile his outfits For the day to day. Specifically, she uploaded a publication with ten photographs, in each of the images she showed a perfect style for the office and in the last snapshot she posed wearing a tummy while caressing it. So, by surprise, Rose (34) announced that she is expecting her second child with the actor from Fast&Furious, Jason Statham (54).

The former Victoria’s Secret angel and the interpreter have been together for 11 years and have already welcomed the world to their first child, Jack Oscar Stathamin 2017.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham.

gtres

5. Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

The model and the filmmaker made public in July that they will become parents again, since they have a son born in January 2020, Isaac Menelik Giovanni. Her great news was shared by her through a beautiful photograph posted on her Instagram profile showing off her tummy. “The past year has been full of little surprises, big pains, familiar beginnings, and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means to us,” she said. post.

Shortly after, he confirmed that is expecting twinsnews that was a complete surprise for the model and her husband -with whom she has been with for 11 years-: “I am beginning to process it and celebrate what this new chapter means to us,” she commented on her networks.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin.

gtres

[Más información: Kylie Jenner, embarazada de su segundo hijo junto al rapero Travis Scott]

Follow the topics that interest you