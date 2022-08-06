The millionaire mansion where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will celebrate their wedding

After having resumed their relationship and commitment, canceled almost 20 years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they said yes in the middle of last month in a small and intimate ceremony in Las Vegasas revealed by the singer in a press release.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” he said. Jennifer Affleck.

Unlike the big wedding they planned in 2003 in Saint Barbarawith more than 400 guests, the couple married in a Nevada chapel with only her mother as a witness along with the twins Emma and Max.

Almost a month after their unexpected wedding, the star couple plans a huge and exclusive celebration in the mansion that Ben Affleck bought in Georgiawhen he first got engaged to JLo.

According to data from TMZthe Afflecks will gather their friends and family to celebrate their nuptials at the $9 million estate in suburban Georgia.

The property passed into the hands of the actor in 2003 and, in fact, it was the place where they were originally going to celebrate their wedding 20 years ago.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Said wedding was postponed a day earlier due to the “excessive” attention they were receiving from the media. and from the same fans, they later announced that it was cancelled.

“When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized something was amiss… We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives might be compromised.” ”, they said.

“We feel that what should have been a joyous and holy day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

This is Ben Affleck’s mansion

The mansion is owned by $9 million dollars for which Ben initially paid $7 million in 2003. It was put up for sale in 2019, but no one bought it.

The 87 acres of land and construction is located in Riceboro, Ga.an hour away from the city of savannah.

The main house, nicknamed as The Big House It has 10,000 square feet, three bedroom suites, 4.5 luxury bathrooms spread over two floors, private terraces, pine wood floors, high ceilings, spacious living rooms, a colonial-style dining room, rustic dining rooms and sitting areas, and a private dock.

A few steps from the big house is the Oyster House, a space for guests with three suites, five bathrooms and a living room with a fireplace. Both houses are linked by gardens and abut the North Newport River and its dock.

The sale descriptions detail the property as “a remarkable recreation of a Greek Revival plantation home,” it says. dirt.

It is not known exactly when the celebrationsbut it is known that the new family will move into the mansion in mid-August, when both celebrities have completed their immediate work projects.