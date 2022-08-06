“The Gray Man”: what other movies on Netflix should you watch if you love fiction about the CIA?

When the CIA’s most skilled agent accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague places a price on his head and sparks an international manhunt. (Netflix)

The action genre and fictions about the US Central Intelligence Agency (known by its acronym in English, INC) They have a long history in cinema. This relationship has given rise to the birth of great blockbusters and one of the most recent is the gray man (The Gray Man)premiered on July 22 in Netflix. Starring Ryan Goslingthe plot follows the most skilled agent of the CIA, known under the pseudonym “Six”, who discovers the secrets of his agency by accident and is sent to kill by a former colleague, a psychopath who launches an international manhunt.

The action film, directed by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame), is located in the first place of the Top 10 English-language films of the giant streaming with 88.5 million hours viewed. What other productions of this cut can we find in the platform’s catalogue?

Ryan Gosling stars in “The Gray Man”, a new action film that came to streaming. (Netflix)

Shadow Code: Jack Ryan

Chris Pine, Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh Y Keira Knightley act in this film about Jack Ryanone of the characters in the literary universe of Tom Clancy. It is the fifth installment of the film series focused on this fictional face and is the first to tell an original story, that is, it is not based on any of the books published by the writer. Jack is a CIA agent embarking on his first field mission: foiling the operation of a Russian oligarch who plans to execute a financial terrorist act to hit the US economy.

Chris Pine is Jack Ryan in “Shadow Code: Jack Ryan.” (Paramount Pictures)

Agent Salt

“Before becoming a CIA agent, Evelyn Salt took an oath of service and honor to her country. She will prove her loyalty when an immigrant accuses her of being a Russian spy. Salt goes on the run using her skills and years of experience as an undercover agent to elude, capture, protect her husband, and stay one step ahead of her CIA colleagues,” notes the official synopsis for this espionage thriller. made by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie is Agent Salt in this hit 2010 movie. (Sony Pictures)

Assassin: Revenge Mission

The novel American Assassin, by Vince Flynn, inspires this film version that carries a premise of suspense and action. To Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a young CIA recruit, is entrusted with the support of a Cold War veteran to prevent a bomb from being dropped in the Middle East. The cast also includes Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar Y taylor kitsch.

Dylan O’Brien plays the role of a young CIA recruit who is tasked with a dangerous feat. (Lionsgate)

The darkest night

Inspired by the special forces behind the operation to take down Osama bin Ladenthe film focuses on the worldwide manhunt for the terrorist leader following the attacks on the Twin Towers in September 2001. The United States presidential administration concentrates its resources and strategic efforts on capturing one of the most wanted men in the world. world. Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Mark Strong, Edgar Ramírez, Jennifer Ehle, Chris Pratt, Kyle Chandler and more stars integrated the production.

Jessica Chastain leads the cast of “Darkest Night,” an action drama inspired by true events. (Universal Pictures)

The Bourne Legacy

It is the installment number four of the Bourne saga in the cinema and is carried out by Jeremy Renner (avengers Y hawk eye). In this story, a new hero named Aaron Cross is introduced, a government agent who will be dragged by the events unleashed in the first three tapes, so he will live some life or death experiences up close. In addition to the actor in the title role, the cast is made up of by Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton, Stacy Keach Y oscar isaac.

It is an original story that introduces us to a new hero (Jeremy Renner), who faces life and death situations. (Universal Pictures)

