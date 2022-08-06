The gift with which Kylie Jenner has surprised Rosalía when she got home

Rosalia is in full tour ‘mommy‘. After his last ‘show’ in Spain, which took place in Palma de Mallorca On August 1, the Catalan artist will resume her concerts in Mexico City on the 14th of this month.

Arriving home to enjoy a few days of vacation, the singer found several packages that her great friend had sent her, Kylie Jenner. The little girl from the Kardashian clan sent him the new collections of both ‘Kylie Skin’ and ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Rosalía shared the gifts that Kylie Jenner gave her through her Instagram profile. Instagram

During an interview with the Dominican program ‘Alofoke’, Rosalia revealed that he met Kylie through her sister Kendall. “Then we started hanging out in LA and like that… We got along very well, we had a good time together,” explained the Catalan. “She’s very smart. She has a great sense of humor, sensitivity… she’s a special person.”

Rosalía and Kylie Jenner have become great friends. Other sources

Over the years, the relationship between the two ‘celebrities’ has only consolidated. Kylie has proven to be Rosalía’s number 1 fan and even acted as an intermediary with her partner, the rapper Travis Scottso they could release a song together, which ended up being called ‘TKN’ and which was a complete success in the United States.

Rosalía has an issue with Travis Scott. Other sources

