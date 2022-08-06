The Friends actor who could have played Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones It was one of the most successful films of the end of the last century. The story, created by george lucas and produced by Paramount Picturesled to three films in the 1980s and beyond, in 2008 with the next one due out next year.

The saga narrates the adventures of the eponymous archaeologist, who is in search of lost relics and faces enemies who seek to steal them or who hold them captive. After its first deliveries, Indiana Jones it became an absolute icon, resulting in hundreds of references of all kinds.

Lucas entrusted the direction of these films to steven spielbergin the middle of a vacation that both shared after the premieres of Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. One of the main needs for this type of super productions was the choice of the right actor. For this, they ended up choosing Harrison Fordwho already had a long journey on the big screen, enhanced above all by his role as Hans Solo in Star Wars, precisely the film by George Lucas.

Lucas and Spielberg during the filming of the first installment of Indiana Jones

However, Ford was not the first choice for this legendary role. The producers tried out a host of actors, including Bill Murray, Nick Nolte, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase And till Jack Nicholson. But they understood that the best candidate was Tom Sellek, with whom they even filmed several tests. The American had stood out in repeated appearances in television series, and some in cinema, although without the greatest success, but Spielberg saw something in him that closed him off from being Indiana Jones.

A young Selleck in the Magnum series

But, incredibly, Selleck he had applied to several castings at the same time, and in one of them he had been selected. It was the television series Magnum, PI produced by CBS. When they told him that the role of Indiana Jones could be yoursthe channel refused to give in to the actor, who, bound by the contract, had to desist from putting himself in the shoes of the archaeologist.

Surely he will have regretted his absence in the film, although the career of Selleck It was far from being a failure. The same Magnum series remained on the air for 8 years, and then it was common to see it appear in other great series, such as the remembered Friends in the skin of Dr. Richard Burke.

Today it is difficult to imagine an Indiana Jones who is not Harrison Ford, but history tells us that this was very close to happening. would you have regretted steven spielberg?

