The film considered a jewel in the history of cinema is on Netflix; You must see it at least once: Trailer

The first weekend of August has arrived and with it the opportunity to delve into new stories through your monitor, no matter if it is your computer, cell phone, tablet or the comfort of your sofa watching television, the important thing is that you delve into realities different from yours through innovative plots in the cinema.

That is why below we recommend a movie that has caused a stir in Netflix because it is considered a cult film, since it has transcended history due to its intense plot, which is suitable only for people over 18 years of age because it is “R” rating.

A movie you should not miss on Netflix

This is the tape “The Perfect Assassin”, which is considered by various critics as a masterpiece. This film is written and directed by Luc Besson and performed by Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Danny Aello and Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman demonstrated her acting abilities when she embodied her first leading role in this iconic film that the French besson directed premiered in 1994, just before that box office hit called “The Fifth Element.”

With the streets of New York as a fascinating setting, Portman here plays the character Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl who has just lost her entire family, murdered by stanfield.

Reluctantly, a neighbor decides to take care of the minor, Lion, played by actor Jean Reno, who is an illiterate Italian who works as a hit man. Determined to avenge the death of her little brother, Mathilda He asks his new caregiver to teach him everything about his particular job, thus beginning an ambiguous and controversial relationship in his time.

Below we show you the trailer of this iconic production that is considered a cult film, which you can enjoy on the streaming giant.

