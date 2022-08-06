The denim miniskirt with which Kendall Jenner has just transported us to the 2000s

In the past week, Kendall Jenner promoted his brand 818 Tequila with a quite retro look, like something out of the mall. The model converted here into a tequila teacher wore a strap shirt in which “J’adore Cowboys” was read, the play on words with J’adore Dior that has marked the subversive and sexy label with a dark dot Cowboys of Habit. Jenner paired it with the ultimate nostalgic piece: a frayed, cropped denim miniskirt with lots of art from EB Denima Los Angeles-based brand that reformulates denim vintage. Fun fact: the skirt is still available and costs about 200 euros.

With this look, a mixture of luxury and affordable fashion, Jenner paid tribute on dosmilero style quintessential teenager. The tank top, on the other hand, evokes with a cheeky nod the luxury of Christian Dior in the early 2000s. As for the denim miniskirt, it is the quintessential basic for a mall girl of the time and takes us back to the glory days of Abercrombie & Fitch.

It’s no wonder Jenner jumped on the dress train. ‘Paris Hilton roll’. The mall brands of the 2000s are back. Labels like Guess Jeans (worn by her friend and colleague Bella Hadid), Polo by Ralph Lauren, Bebe and, of course, Abercrombie & Fitch have resurfaced on resale sites (along with the current 2000s fashion fixation, A&F’s new rise can also be attributed to Netflix’s critical documentary on the brand, On Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch).

Of course, Jenner didn’t dress up as a two-mile muse. Rather, he hit the nail on the head by offsetting a nostalgic classic like the denim miniskirt with a fully up-to-date garment (with a mischievous touch, yes) like the tank top white. Although it would not be too much for us that he had finished everything with McFlurry in hand…