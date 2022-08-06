The death that Chris Pratt wants for his character in Jurassic World

Jurassic World Dominion It will land in theaters on June 10. Although the trailers and images have already revealed what dangerous dinosaurs Chris Pratt’s character will have to face, the actor is very clear about what the ideal death would be like, although “distressing” and “painful”, that Owen Grady should have.

In an interview for Jake’s Takes, Pratt has revealed how he would like the dinosaurs to end his character in his final scene of the jurassic saga.

I would pick those tiny dinosaurs and do it in a 45-minute scene. They would start at my toes and you would just watch me perform! Almost a whole hour, agonizing pain… It would be quite good, “the interpreter joked, who also encouraged the interviewer to record it with his own mobile after agreeing on a payment with his agent.

Although Pratt’s idea is devious as well as hilarious and, as he himself has stated, it would make him shine as an actor, there is little chance that such a death will be seen in the jurassic saga. And it is that, although it is true that the franchise has always stood out for its shocking death scenes, such as the one in which the Jurassic Park lawyer is devoured by a T-Rex while he is in the toilet, everything indicates that a protagonist as Pratt will have a much nobler end.

But to find out if Owen Grady finally dies, fans will have to wait. until June 10, Jurassic World Dominion release date. As confirmed by Pratt himself on The Today Show, the one directed by Colin Trevorrow will be the last film in a saga that will say goodbye in style, bringing together the stars of the acclaimed first installment Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcom), Laura Dern (Ellie Slatter ) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant).