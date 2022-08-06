The car that Michelle Rodríguez “stole” from Fast and Furious

Michelle Rodríguez is a fan of speed and adrenaline like her character Letty Ortiz. That is why she has a large collection of luxury cars, where we find a very familiar model for all fans of the American saga. Slide and find out more!

Michelle Rodriguez stands out for her performances in series and action movies, we have seen her as Ana Lucia in lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and, one of the most recognized, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. Her very successful career has led her to have a surprising $30 million estate about.

This great fortune is mainly due to his fanaticism for luxury and speed. The actress has cars from the best automotive companies such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Mercedes Benz. To this collection he decided to add a model that originally had its appearance in the seventh edition of the American sagahosted by Deckard Shaw, a character played by Jason Statham.

Its about Jaguar F Typewhich occupies a very special place in the garage of the Texas native. Michelle broke her own speed record by driving this great machine at about 323 kilometers per hour. A dream for any adrenaline junkie and we have no doubt that he will go for more soon and decide to break his own record.

This important car for her has a 5.0L V8 enginewhich allows a power of 575 horsepower. In addition, as we already mentioned, it travels up to an impressive speed of 323km/h and mark a time 3.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. Its value is 100 thousand dollarsa worrying number but not so much for a Hollywood celebrity.

However, the actress is not the first to fall in love with a vehicle from the movies and acquire it for herself. Vin Diesel has also done the same with his Lykan HyperSport and Dodge Charger.. And you Wouldn’t you want to keep one of these cars?