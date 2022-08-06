The best memes left by International Beer Day

Every first Friday of August the popular alcoholic drink is celebrated. Users celebrated with memes (Photo: Freepik)

The International Beer Day is celebrated annually on first Friday of August. The origin of the celebration is located in CaliforniaUnited States, entity where It began to celebrate since 2007.

Due to the popularity of the event it was que in 2012 the celebration was established worldwide about this popular alcoholic beverage, which is also one of the oldest. The longest evidence of beer production was found in Israel.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), it was in Israeli territory that they found vestiges with an approximate age of 13 my years. Holes with residues of seeds that were deformed for subsequent fermentation.

In Mexico, the average beer consumption of a Mexican is 1.3 liters a weekaccording to the most recent data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Internet users from this country and others in Latin America celebrated the International Beer Day with funny memes. To create these humorous compositions, the characters of The Simpsons they were a popular inspiration among hundreds of social media users.

Homer Simpson fHe was undoubtedly one of the protagonists of the memes. Thus, @FrasesSimpsonsMx and @imstrrs took up images of the popular animated character to accompany him with phrases like “For beer: the cause and solution of all problems” and “Today is beer day, do you want me to drink, God? that you want?”.

Homer Simpson was the protagonist of memes for International Beer Day (Photo: Twitter/@FrasesSimpsonMx)

Even the former governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez, joined the trend. The Bronco, who is currently facing legal proceedings against him. His social media team created a meme where you can see a montage in which the controversial political character appears uncovering a beer.

Jaime Rodríguez “El Bronco” joined the trend of memes for the International Beer Day (Photo: Twitter)

The meme, to which more than 2,000 people reacted on Facebook, was accompanied by the phrase: “Don’t worry, happy beer day.”

There were also those who took up a famous phrase of the singer John Gabriel, which he said in response to a question about his sexual orientation that was asked during the program First impact. The popular interpreter replied “What is seen, is not asked.”

Internet users took up a famous phrase Juan Gabriel to celebrate International Beer Day (Photo: Twitter)

On this occasion, an Internet user took up the expression to imply that it is unnecessary to ask him if he wants a beer.

Users claimed to “need” to celebrate International Beer Day (Photo: Twitter)

Some used a scene from the soap opera Love in custody, in which the actor Osvaldo Laport He appears with his hands above his head. “I need to celebrate beer day,” they wrote in the funny image.

Others took up photographs of international artists such as Cardi B. The famous photo of the singer, when she was a child, was used to create a meme, in which the description “My mother says that today is a nice day to drink beer” is used.

Cardi B also starred in memes for International Beer Day (Photo: Twitter)

Likewise, on Twitter he obtained more than 6 thousand likes for a meme for which its creator took up a scene from an Argentine police series, The pointer. In the image, a phrase from one of the characters was highlighted, who said “What I can do is invite you a beer.”

Internet users invited their followers to drink for International Beer Day (Photo: Twitter/@_onerolita)

Finally, some simply shared funny images with which they described how this night would pass due to the celebration of Beer Day. A photo of a person carrying a drink on their forehead and a primate drinking.

Users shared how they will celebrate International Beer Day (Photo: Twitter/@LosuMardones10)

KEEP READING:

The best memes that Samuel García left after blaming Julión Álvarez for the water shortage in NL

The funniest memes left by the FGR investigations against Enrique Peña Nieto

The memes that left the complaints of racism in a luxury restaurant in Polanco and that flooded the networks