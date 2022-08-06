The before and after of Ariana Grande shows the effect of her concealer

Just when we thought we’d had enough makeup-free celebrity selfies (think Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian on Instagram), Ariana Grande has arrived to turn this duo into a trio by adding her glamorous natural photography. The more there are, the better!

Last night, Ari shared on her Instagram story a set of ‘before and after’ images showing how well it works your brand new concealer rem, which has not yet gone on sale. We underline the following with a warning: we will be the first to add a dozen of this – apparently – miraculous product to the ‘online’ shopping cart (yes, in case you had any doubts, we confirm that the brand ships to Spain) . Two days left until it goes on sale, friends. The race has begun…

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at Ari’s transformation in his ‘before and after’:

This is the before:

Instagram / @arianagrande

Note: How can it be so sweet?

And here’s the after:

Instagram / @arianagrande

Resplendent, bright-eyed, luminous… all the good stuff, really.

In the before shot, Ari shows off her beautiful natural skin in all its glory. Then, with just a tap on the screen, the singer has been transformed, sporting a semi-glamorous full make-up. *’Chef’s kiss’*.

Now, if you need more proof (which I don’t know why you should, but just in case) that this concealer should be on your radar, rem beauty’s Instagram account has shared a video of her wearing it.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

By blending the product with rem beauty’s own sponge (which is also about to be launched), the concealer seems to melt into the skin with ease. Oh, and don’t worry about the tone, because there are 60, yes, 60! Different shades to choose from.

We’ll be right back, we’re going to put a countdown on our mobile…

Lia Mappoura

Beauty Content Trainee

Lia Mappoura (she/her) is the Beauty Content Trainee at Cosmopolitan UK. Cristina Fernandez

Specialized in beauty, fashion and lifestyle, she studied Journalism and Audiovisual Communication at the Carlos III University of Madrid and entered the world of brands with the Master’s Degree in Advertising Management at the Complutense University.

