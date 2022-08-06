The 9 most anticipated sequels to the cinema in the coming months

Sometimes they come back … And they intend to stay. Hollywood has it in store for the public a new film season in the name of nostalgiawhich focuses on known stories, familiar characters and cult settings, as anticipated a Cinè, the professional days of cinema in Riccione.

If that is true nobody really dies in movies (it doesn’t just happen on TV and soap!) then transformations are part of the game. He knows it well Diabolikwhich in the second chapter sees Giacomo Gianniotti (the late Andrew DeLuca di Grey’s Anatomy) in place of Luca Marinelli in the suit of the famous gentleman thief. In the dining room next November 17th, Diabolik 2 – Ginko on the attack!, also brings back Miriam Leone / Eva Kant.

The protagonists of the comics they also multiply in the cinema, therefore, as the French also know well with Asterix & Obelix: the middle kingdom. Meanwhile, even on the animation front, old acquaintances peep out. The most anticipated sequel in this case comes from the world of Shrek and promises wonders: it is de Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Hero or anti-hero? The border, these days, remains rather blurred, as proof one of the longest-lived characters of Keanu Reaves. His John Wick literally bends over backwards.

On very different fronts but starting from similar values, they find themselves Vin Diesel and the tenth chapter of Fast and furious, also filmed between Rome and Turin. One of the beloved presences of the franchise, dame Helen Mirren, instead moves elsewhere: we will find her again at Christmas (precisely on December 21st) in Shazam! Fury of the godsthe second chapter of DC’s less conventional cinecomic.

Those who, on the other hand, have very clear ideas are Jamie Lee Curtis, Our Lady of Horror that in Halloween ends (October 20) puts an end to one of the longest-running creepy sagas of the seventh art.

It is not just the fictional stories that appear again in the room: afterwards Wonderthe family drama starring Julia Roberts, it’s time to Wonder: White Bird (in November this year at the cinema).

And to round off this journey among the most anticipated sequels, a return that is expected from the Eighties cannot be missing. Dirty Dancing will have an official following. In the hope that this new story will do justice and homage to the forbidden dances of the time, the public can make themselves comfortable waiting to be amazed. One more time.