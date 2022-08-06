the 10 best films directed by M. Night Shyamalan – Publimetro Chile

This Saturday, August 6, the Indian-American director, producer and screenwriter M. Night Shyamalan turns 51. The filmmaker, recognized for his suspense films and where he always appears on the screen in each of them.

During his career he has received two Oscar nominations for the direction and screenplay of Sixth Sense. Among his best-known films are also productions such as Señales, El Protegido, Split and La pueblo.

Within this framework, we compiled the 10 best films directed by M. Night Shyamalan according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

Top 10 Movies Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

10.- The Happening (5.0)

A science teacher, his wife, and a young girl struggle to survive a plague that causes people to take their own lives. With Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel. Available in Star+

9.- The lady in the water (5.5)

Building superintendent Cleveland Heep rescues what he thinks is a woman from the pool. When he finds out that she is a character in a fairy tale trying to get back home, he works with her tenants to protect her. With Bryce Dallas Howard and Paul Giamatti. On HBOMax.

8.- Old (5.6)

A family on vacation discovers that the beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing all of its members to age rapidly. With Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps. It’s on HBO Max.

7.- The visit (6.2)

Two brothers become increasingly concerned about their grandparents’ disturbing behavior when they visit on vacation. With Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan and Kathryn Hahn.

6.- The village (6,6)

A series of events test the beliefs of a small isolated rural village. With Joaquin Phoenix, William Hurt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Adrien Brody and Sigourney Weaver.

5.- Glass (6.6)

David Gunn, a security guard with supernatural powers, tries to find Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with 24 different personalities. With Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson and Anya Taylor-Joy. He is in Star +

4.- Signals (6.8)

A family living on a farm find mysterious circles in their fields that suggest something more terrifying is yet to come. With Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix. Available on Star+.

3.- The protégé (7.3)

A man learns something extraordinary about himself after a devastating accident. With Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Robin Wright. It is found in Star+

2.- Split (7.3)

Three young women are kidnapped by a man with 23 different diagnosed personalities. They must try to escape before the apparent appearance of a frightening new personality 24. With James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy. On Amazon Prime Video and Star+.

1.- Sixth Sense (8.2)

A boy who communicates with spirits seeks help from a disheartened child psychologist. With Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette. It is found in Star+