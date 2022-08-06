Take a breath before seeing what Max looks like, Jennifer Lopez’s son who is spoiled by Ben Affleck

The talented, beautiful and successful Jennifer Lopez He has two children, the twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and his brother, Max. For several days now, the world has been talking about Emme, who at the age of 14 has already identified herself as a “non-binary” person, so she does not identify with either the masculine or feminine gender. Even recently, her mother used “elle” to talk about her daughter, which showed her strong support and unconditional accompaniment.

With a lower profile than Emme, there is also her brother Max (also 14 years old, of course). While Emme has already been encouraged to participate in musical numbers with Jennifer Lopez and is starting to take his first steps as a singer and artist, Max doesn’t get as much exposure. Although that does not mean that the teenager has participated in the last movie starring his mother, “Marry Me”. And, like his sister, Max also grew up and is no longer a child.

This is how Max looks, the son of Jennifer Lopez who gets along very well with Ben Affleck

Maximilian David Anthony (Max) was born on February 22, 2008 and is the twin brother of Emme. His parents are Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony. Her acting debut was in her mother’s recent film, “Marry Me” and her own “Diva del Bronx” and she stated that Max does not rule out continuing to venture into acting.

However, it seems that JLo’s son’s great passion is technology and video games, as is the case with many teenagers his age. In fact, he also really enjoys watching movies and they are two activities that he shares with the new husband of Jennifer LopezBen Affleck.

When the twins of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were born in 2008, People magazine paid $6 million to obtain the first photograph of the two babies. But, as you will see, time passed and neither Max nor Emme are those children we met in this millionaire photograph but, like everyone else, they grew up. And each one of them began to trace their futures.