Summary of the match Clermont vs PSG. GOALSHalftime

Leo Messiwith a brace and, above all, somewhat spectacular with his back to goal, and Neymarwith one goal and three assists, were the stars absolute of Paris Saint Germain in the triumph 5 to 0 in Clermonton the first day of the French Ligue 1.

In Absence of Kylian Mbappé due to injurythe two South American stars shone brightly.

Messi signed the landslide with a goal to remember, controlling with his chest a long pass from his Argentine compatriot Leandro Paredes and finishing with his back to the goal, as a Chilean, to put the final 5-0 in the minute 86.

Shortly before, in 80, Messi had gotten his first goal of the match and of this Ligue 1 by pushing at will a pass of death offered almost as a gift by Neymar.

Was the third assist in the party of Brazilianwho signed his club’s first goal in this league just in the 9th minute, finishing off after Messi touched lightly on Pablo Sarabia’s cross.

Neymar then gave the decisive pass so that his fellow Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (26) beat to the goalkeeper local, with a powerful shot in the area directly to the top corner, and then by hanging a ball that Sergio Ramos narrowly missed but also Brazilian Marquinhos (38) headed straight into goalkeeper Mory Diaw’s net.

With 3 to 0 at the break, the second half it was very quiet for him PSGwho signed the win with that double by Messi in the final minutes, which put a smile on the Argentine’s face, at the start of his second season with the French team.